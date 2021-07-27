Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 27 at 12:05AM CDT until July 27 at 12:30AM CDT by NWS Duluth MN

At 1204 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Clam Lake, or

20 miles northwest of Park Falls, moving southeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Butternut, Glidden, Clam Lake, Butternut Lake, and Day Lake.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.