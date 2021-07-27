Severe storms likely later Wednesday

While quiet and muggy weather will dominate our region Tuesday night into Wednesday midday, it could get dangerous late Wednesday afternoon and evening. There is an Enhanced Risk of severe thunderstorms (level 3) from the Storm Prediction Center from around Wausau west and south, with a Slight Risk (level 2) further northeast in the area.

Wednesday is shaping up very warm and sticky with lows in the low to mid 60s and highs in the middle to upper 80s. A warm front will be parked across northcentral Wisconsin and a low pressure system will be approaching from Minnesota. These features should generate a large area of intense thunderstorms to sweep from northern Wisconsin south across the News 9 viewing area in the later afternoon and evening.

Conditions are favorable for some of these storms to rotate and possibly produce a few tornadoes. In addition, damaging wind gusts to 75 mph are possible, along with very large hail. Also given the tropical air in place, some very heavy rainfall rates will be likely. Some places will likely pick up a quick few inches of rainfall. Since soils are saturated soils and streams are running high from recent rainfall, there could be localized flood issues. All in all, you will want to monitor the situation carefully and have a plan of safety for you and your family no matter what your location or activities may be. Be ready to move to a sturdy shelter quickly should warnings get issued for your area. A cold front will slide through later Wednesday night finally pushing all the rain and storms away from our area.

We should have high pressure building in from the north for Thursday and Friday providing a lot of sunshine. In addition, cooler and less humid air will work in. That will feel nice with highs around the lower 80s Thursday and near 80 Friday. Lows could reach the low 60s Thursday morning and mid 50s Friday morning.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected Saturday. There is at least a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms with the next cold front moving in. Highs should again be around the upper 70s to low 80s.

Even cooler air will sink into Wisconsin from Canada for Sunday and Monday. It should actually be cooler than normal with highs just in the mid 70s. Some places could have low temperatures in the 40s. That will feel quite refreshing. It will gradually warm up later next week.

Pollen report from Tuesday morning: Grass low - 2

27-July 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1926 - A hurricane came inland near Daytona Beach, FL. The hurricane caused 2.5 million dollars damage in eastern Florida, including the Jacksonville area. (David Ludlum)

1939 - The temperature at Lewiston, ID, hit 117 degrees to establish an all-time record high for that location. (The Weather Channel)