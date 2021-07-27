Senator Baldwin urges vaccinations, concerned over false information

WISCONSIN, (WAOW)-- United States Senator Tammy Baldwin(D-WI) is urging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine over fear of a new variant.

The Wisconsin Democrat said she has been a part of legislation that aims to track variants.

She told News 9 that false information spreading online is leading to a difficult time knowing how much of which variant is in Wisconsin and where.

"What I think is most important right now is if you have questions, ask them. There are so many sources of good and truthful information, responsible information," Senator Baldwin said.

She urged those hesitant about the vaccine to go to trusted sources with questions and get vaccinated to protect those around them.