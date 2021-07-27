REPORT: Packers working to trade for Randall Cobb

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WAOW)-- One of Aaron Rodgers favorite weapons could soon be back in the green and gold.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network is reporting that Green Bay is working on a trade with the Houston Texans to bring Randall Cobb back to the Packers.

The #Packers indeed are working on a trade with the #Texans to bring WR Randall Cobb back to Green Bay. A reunion in the making with old friend Aaron Rodgers. https://t.co/3EfcARaJ1B — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 27, 2021

Cobb was drafted by the Packers in 2011 out of the University of Kentucky and played with the team through 2018.

In his eight seasons, Cobb amassed 41 touchdowns, 5,141 receiving yards, and 470 receptions.

Cobb's best season came in 2014 when he caught 91 passes for 1,287 yards and caught 12 touchdowns. He was also selected to the Pro Bowl that season.

After leaving Green Bay via free agency, Cobb played a season for the Dallas Cowboys and one for the Houston Texans.