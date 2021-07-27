Prosecutors: South Carolina man killed Uber rider in 2019

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Prosecutors say a South Carolina man killed a college student in 2019 after she mistook his car for her Uber ride. The prosecution urged a jury in closing arguments Tuesday to convict Nathaniel Rowland on murder and kidnapping charges in the death of Samantha Josephson. The 21-year-old University of South Carolina student went missing from Columbia on March 29, 2019. Her body was found less than a day later in remote woods. Prosecutors said Rowland had trapped Josephson in the car with childproof locks that could only be opened from the outside and then stabbed her more than 100 times. Defense attorneys argued the case against Rowland was circumstantial.