Probe: No charges warranted in death after adult sleepover

CUMMING, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has concluded its probe of the 2018 death of a Black woman found dead after attending an adult sleepover party, saying its findings do not support pursuing criminal charges. Multiple news outlets reported the GBI confirmed Tuesday that its investigation was complete. Forty-year-old Tamla Horsford was found dead in the backyard of a home northeast of Atlanta on Nov. 4, 2018, the morning after she attended a slumber party there. The medical examiner ruled her injuries were consistent with an accidental fall from the home’s deck. Multiple news outlets reported Tuesday on the conclusion of the GBI probe and its findings.