At first Jan. 6 hearing, police to detail violence, injuries

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are launching their investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. They’re beginning with a focus on the law enforcement officers who were attacked and beaten as the rioters broke into the building. It’s an effort to put a human face on the violence of the day. The police officers who are testifying Tuesday endured some of the worst of the brutality. The panel’s first hearing comes as partisan tensions have only worsened since the insurrection. Many Republicans have played down or outright denied the violence that occurred and denounced the Democratic-led investigation as politically motivated.