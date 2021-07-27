Officials: US-sanctioned militia leader killed in east Libya

CAIRO (AP) — Libyan officials say a militia leader sanctioned by the United States for allegedly killing civilians has been shot dead in an exchange of fire with forces attempting to arrest him. The officials said Tuesday that forces raided Mohamed al-Kani’s house in the city of Benghazi to carry out an arrest warrant on charges of killing civilians. Libyan officials and the U.S. allege al-Kani is responsible for the deaths of people found in mass graves last year in the western town of Tarhuna, a strategic town some 65 kilometers (41 miles) southeast of the Libyan capital of Tripoli.