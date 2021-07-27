White House considering vaccine mandate for federal workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is strongly considering requiring federal employees to show proof they’ve been vaccinated against the coronavirus, or otherwise submit to regular testing and wear a mask at all times regardless of the rate of transmission in their area. It’s a potentially major shift in policy that comes as the White House has acknowledged growing concerns about the spread of the more infectious delta variant. The possible vaccine mandate for federal employees is one option under consideration by the Biden administration. The White House is expected to announce its final decision after completing a policy review later this week.