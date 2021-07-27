Marshfield Common Council discusses ordinance proposals including “no firearms” policy

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Marshfield's Common Council met on Tuesday night to discuss a broad range of proposals.

One in particular included reversing the "no firearms" in city hall policy, which would start with removal of signs indicating firearms are prohibited.

City Administrator Steve Barg said there's concealed carry in Wisconsin, and in society as a whole as times progress.

A vote was previously taken back in 2019, failing to pass by a vote of 5-4.

During comments, one council member said regardless of a prohibited sign, a metal detector would be the only way to ensure guns aren't inside of city hall, going on to say everyone has the right to protect themselves.

Another topic of discussion included allowing the possession of or drinking alcoholic beverages in public places during public events, in limited duration.

In addition to that, a proposal to allow chickens in the city of Marshfield was discussed.

No votes were taken on these matters.