‘Christmas in July’ at Marshfield Children’s Hospital

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- It's Christmas in July at the Marshfield Children's Hospital, where an entertainment center for the Magnetic Resonance Imaging machine (MRI) was just installed.

It was made possible by Greg Cemke.

When Cemke survived a major ATV accident, he was told he was still here for a reason.

"I tell people I'm the luckiest guy in the world, and I'm not lucky that I survived the accident, which is very fortunate. but I'm lucky because I'm doing what I'm supposed to be doing with my life," said Greg Cemke, Founder of the Christmas in July Charity.

The charity is now in its seventh year, and Cemke continues to raise money for children in need.

"This is it. Helping children out in the hospital having them smile, I get some of the greatest smiles from the kids and the parents," Cemke said.

This year, the money he raised went toward an entertainment center for the MRI suite.

There's a screen with a mirror, so patients in the MRI can watch a movie while inside.

"Kids can be on the scanner anywhere from 20 minutes to an hour and a half sometimes even 2 hours. And that is a significant amount of time for a child to hold still," said Kari Bluhm, Certified Child Life Specialist at Marshfield Children's Hospital. "A lot of times if the kids don't have something to focus on, they get wiggly, and the pictures don't turn out and we have to repeat them."

The entertainment center was dedicated in memory of two oncology patients that passed away last year, including Claire Hornby.

Claire's mom and Cemke unveiled the plaque together in the MRI bay.

"Oh, it's such a delight to have Claire's legacy alive here through the Christmas in July Charity and their generosity," Kirsten Hornby, Claire's mom, said, "It's such an honor to have Claire recognized for her light and her courage."

And Santa isn't done having an impact on the lives of children.

Christmas in July is hosting a charity ride on Saturday, July 31.