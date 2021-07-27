Skip to Content

Marathon County holding listening sessions on American Rescue Plan funding

1:13 pm NewsTop StoriesWisconsin News
MARATHON-COUNTY

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW)-- Marathon County is set to hold three listening sessions over funding the county will receive from the American Rescue Plan.

The county is set to receive $26.3 million as part of the plan.

The three sessions will be held at various locations in the county:

  • Tuesday, August 3 at 5:30 pm – Edgar High School, Auditorium
  • Tuesday, August 10 at 5:30 pm – Marathon County Courthouse, Assembly Room
  • Tuesday, August 17 at 5:30 pm – Hatley Public Library, Community Room

People that aren't able to attend in person can provide comments online on the county's website starting Wednesday.

What funding can be used for:

  • Premium pay for essential workers
  • Investments in infrastructure to make necessary improvements in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure
  • Revenue replacement for the provision of government services to replace revenues lost as a result of the COVID-19 public health emergency
  • Expenditures incurred in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency or its negative economic impacts

What funding can't be used for:

  • Funds can't be deposited into any pension fund
  • Funds may only be used to cover costs incurred or obligated from March 3, 2021 to December 31, 2024
  • Funds must be expended to cover obligations with all work completed by December 31, 2026.
