Marathon County holding listening sessions on American Rescue Plan funding
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW)-- Marathon County is set to hold three listening sessions over funding the county will receive from the American Rescue Plan.
The county is set to receive $26.3 million as part of the plan.
The three sessions will be held at various locations in the county:
- Tuesday, August 3 at 5:30 pm – Edgar High School, Auditorium
- Tuesday, August 10 at 5:30 pm – Marathon County Courthouse, Assembly Room
- Tuesday, August 17 at 5:30 pm – Hatley Public Library, Community Room
People that aren't able to attend in person can provide comments online on the county's website starting Wednesday.
What funding can be used for:
- Premium pay for essential workers
- Investments in infrastructure to make necessary improvements in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure
- Revenue replacement for the provision of government services to replace revenues lost as a result of the COVID-19 public health emergency
- Expenditures incurred in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency or its negative economic impacts
What funding can't be used for:
- Funds can't be deposited into any pension fund
- Funds may only be used to cover costs incurred or obligated from March 3, 2021 to December 31, 2024
- Funds must be expended to cover obligations with all work completed by December 31, 2026.