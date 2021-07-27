Marathon County holding listening sessions on American Rescue Plan funding

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW)-- Marathon County is set to hold three listening sessions over funding the county will receive from the American Rescue Plan.

The county is set to receive $26.3 million as part of the plan.

The three sessions will be held at various locations in the county:

Tuesday, August 3 at 5:30 pm – Edgar High School, Auditorium

Tuesday, August 10 at 5:30 pm – Marathon County Courthouse, Assembly Room

Tuesday, August 17 at 5:30 pm – Hatley Public Library, Community Room

People that aren't able to attend in person can provide comments online on the county's website starting Wednesday.

What funding can be used for:

Premium pay for essential workers

Investments in infrastructure to make necessary improvements in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure

Revenue replacement for the provision of government services to replace revenues lost as a result of the COVID-19 public health emergency

Expenditures incurred in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency or its negative economic impacts

What funding can't be used for: