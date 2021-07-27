Make It Rain!

As in raindrops, not dollar bills.

Rain in July, or anytime for that matter, is not common in the UAE (United Arab Emirates). This rainfall is actually human-generated.

The artificially generated rain of part of a government-backed effort to increase rainfall in the desert nation. The United Arab Emirates national center of meteorology is experimenting with adding salt and other chemicals into the clouds to release precipitation. They are also using drones that deliver an electric charge to clouds to help produce rain. UAE only gets about 4 inches of rainfall annually. On top of that, with excessive heat and increasing population, and a dwindling water supply and the country has a big problem on its hands. Why isn’t this done more? I suspect, $. I also believe this area is filthy rich due to oil, so likely can afford it. The program was funded by a $15 million dollar grant. Rich oil sheiks will spend that to have Justin Bieber play a concert. Have you ever seen photos of Dubai? Amazing.

Word is, that eight U.S. states use this technology.