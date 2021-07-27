Log Game between Wausau West and East High School canceled for 2021

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- A traditional rivalry game won't be taking place this season between Wausau East and Wausau West High School.

Due to Wausau East playing eight man football for the upcoming season, the Log Game won't be played in 2021.

A spokesperson with the Wausau School District tells News 9, "There will not be a Log game this year so West will hold onto the Log for one more year."

The future of the game beyond this year is not yet known.