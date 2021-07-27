Leinenkugel’s offers a new take on beer runs

Leinenkugel’s offers a new take on beer runsUpdated
(WAOW) – A beer maker is joining the water float game with a cooler that can bring cold drinks right to you.
It’s called the Loonenkugel – a motorized cooler created by Leinenkugel’s that works via remote control.
The catch? Someone will have to be onshore to load it up for you – and, it costs $20,000.
But, Leinie’s is offering it up as the top prize in a loon-calling contest.
To enter, send an audio file of your best loon call to loon@promo.leinie.com.
Along with the cooler, the winner also gets Summer Shandy for a year.
