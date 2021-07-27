Leinenkugel’s offers a new take on beer runs

(WAOW) – A beer maker is joining the water float game with a cooler that can bring cold drinks right to you.

It’s called the Loonenkugel – a motorized cooler created by Leinenkugel’s that works via remote control.

The catch? Someone will have to be onshore to load it up for you – and, it costs $20,000.

But, Leinie’s is offering it up as the top prize in a loon-calling contest.

To enter, send an audio file of your best loon call to loon@promo.leinie.com.

Along with the cooler, the winner also gets Summer Shandy for a year.

You can find out more about the contest here.