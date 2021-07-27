Judge orders release of Avenatti financial information

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge has ordered the public disclosure of financial information Michael Avenatti provided to qualify for publicly funded lawyers to defend him against charges he defrauded porn star Stormy Daniels. U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman in Manhattan said in a written ruling Tuesday that the common law and First Amendment rights of public access to judicial documents require that the financial information be unsealed. Avenatti faces trial early next year in New York on charges that he cheated Daniels of hundreds of thousands of dollars in proceeds for her book. Avenatti’s lawyers declined comment.