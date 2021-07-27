Human Rights Watch: Israeli war crimes apparent in Gaza war

JERUSALEM (AP) — Human Rights Watch has accused the Israeli military of carrying out attacks that “apparently amount to war crimes” during an 11-day war against the Hamas militant group in May. The international human rights group issued its conclusions on Tuesday after investigating three Israeli airstrikes that it said killed 62 Palestinian civilians. It said “there were no evident military targets in the vicinity” of the attacks. The report also accused Palestinian militants of apparent war crimes by launching over 4,000 unguided rockets and mortars at Israeli population centers. The report, however, focused on Israeli actions during the fighting.