Hearing exposes TV viewers to blunt language, racial slurs

NEW YORK (AP) — The first day of the House investigation into the Jan. 6 uprising at the U.S. Capitol exposed daytime television viewers to profane language and racial slurs. The emotional testimony by four police officers was accompanied by video clips of mayhem and profanity, and one officer described how a racial slur was repeatedly directed at him. The hearing was carried widely, although some CBS and NBC stations opted out. It was also aired in full on Fox News Channel, the network of choice for many Republicans — some of whom have sought to minimize the events of that day. Fox’s Bret Baier says it was an ‘eye-opener’ for anyone who thought it was non-violent.