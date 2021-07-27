Fans react to Aaron Rodgers’ return to Packers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- After speculation as to whether or not the Green Bay Packers will have their MVP quarterback, Aaron Rodgers showed up at training camp Tuesday morning.

"Yeah I think it'll help them a lot more," Raymond Liebers of Wausau said.

Almost three months of reports, conjecture, and uncertainty, at least for now, appears to be in the past.

"Good thing they got it worked out with Aaron and I think that obviously he still makes them a Super Bowl contender," Hoffmans Hobbies Sports Manager Jeff Campo said.

However, some fans say they've been in this situation before.

"Well, it's pretty crazy, it brought back some memories of '08 for sure," Campo said.

Fans likening Rodgers' "will he or won't he" storylines to when Brett Favre's career as the Packers' quarterback was winding down, as he openly questioned retirement and disagreed with management decisions.

"I think everyone's got to remember, we had a lot of drama way back with Number 4 when Aaron Rodgers was in the early days of the Green Bay Packers too so I think this can heal rather quickly. Winning makes a lot of people look past things," Corey Geiger of Reedsville, Wisconsin said.

Favre won a championship in Green Bay within his first five years as a starter, just like Rodgers.

As Favre's career went on, the playoff success did not come with it, and a similar pattern for the Packers has taken place in the last decade.

But Packers fans say expectations are staying very high.

"I think that's going to give him motivation to have another MVP type of year," Campo said.

Just the question remains as to whether Rodgers can lead the team to one more championship before he hangs up the cleats.

"Maybe they'll do like that one year where they almost won every game. Maybe they'll win the Super Bowl," Liebers said.

Packers players are expected to hit the field at training camp Wednesday.