D.C. Everest School District provides students with school supplies

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WAOW)-- As the summer ends and the new school year peaks around the corner students of the D.C. Everest school district have one less thing to worry about.

The school district has been supplying there students with the school supplies for the last four years, giving every student the needed tools for success in that academic year.

All students are eligible to receive the supplies on the first day of school.

"We also feel like its a tough time for a lot of families so we thought it was important for us to really take a step back and make sure we meet the needs of all of our students," said Jeff Lindell who is the director of student services for the district.

Donations for the school year come in partnership with Fill A Backpack and community members, anything that is needed after that, the school district pays for out of their budget.

Families will need to provide their student with backpacks, sneakers, pencil cases, and in some cases an art smock.

For more information on what your student in the D.C. Everest school district needs for the upcoming school can be found here.