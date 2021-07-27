Court date set for Weston homicide suspect

Weston (WAOW) – A man facing charges in the April stabbing death of a Weston woman will be in Marathon County Court on Aug. 6.

Police say David H. Morris, 43, formerly of Weston, fatally stabbed Renee Hindes on April 23.

According to court records, Hindes called police that day because of Morris' behavior. When police arrived and knocked on the door, they say Morris told them there was no reason for law enforcement to be there and he was just boiling silverware.

After several attempts to speak to Morris, police say they began to hear screaming inside the apartment and tried to force their way in. They eventually used a sledgehammer to get in.

Police say when they got the door open, Morris ran directly at them with a large knife.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says officers fired their weapons, hitting Morris. He was taken to the hospital.

Morris faces multiple felonies, including first-degree intentional homicide and false imprisonment.