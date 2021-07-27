Blinken decries swastika vandalism in State Dept elevator

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken is condemning an incident in which a swastika was carved into an elevator wall at the State Department. Blinken says in a message sent to all department employees that the vandalism is a painful reminder that antisemitism remains an issue in the U.S. and around the world and must be combatted relentlessly. He said the swastika has been removed and the incident is being investigated. The swastika was discovered on Monday. Blinken sent his message to employees on Tuesday.