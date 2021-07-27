Asia Today: Sydney lockdown extended, record cases in SKorea

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia’s largest city Sydney will remain in lockdown for another month. The New South Wales state government announced that the lockdown of the city of 5 million would last at least until Aug. 28, after reporting on Wednesday 177 new infections. It was the largest daily tally since the cluster was discovered in mid-June. South Korea reported a new record 1,896 COVID-19 cases, a day after authorities started enforcing stringent restrictions in areas outside the capital region. And drivers seeking to leave eastern China’s Jiangsu province will have to show a negative COVID-19 test taken in the last 48 hours or be forced to turn around, as cases in the province continue to rise. The National Health Commission reported another 48 cases in Jiangsu.