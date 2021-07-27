Alleged Epstein victim Sarah Ransome has memoir out in fall

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell has a memoir coming out this fall. Sarah Ransome’s “Silenced No More: Surviving My Journey to Hell and Back” is scheduled for Nov. 17. Ransome has said that she was 22 and an aspiring student at the Fashion Institute of Technology when she met Epstein in 2006. Ransome says in a statement Tuesday released by HarperOne, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, that she wants to “encourage a culture in which women” can “feel the right to stand in their truth.” Maxwell, jailed at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since last July, has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges. Epstein killed himself in 2019.