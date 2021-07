GREEN BAY, Wis. (WAOW)-- Packers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers has arrived in Green Bay.

According to WBAY-TV in Green Bay, Rodgers arrived at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport late Monday night.

On Monday it was reported that the team and their quarterback were close on an agreement that bring Rodgers back to the Packers for at least the upcoming season.

Veterans report for Training Camp on Tuesday and the first practice is Wednesday morning.