Woman who tried to burn down Portage County mobile home in court

PORTAGE COUNTY (WAOW) – A preliminary hearing has been set for a Waupaca County woman facing charges after Portage County Sheriff’s deputies say she tried to burn down a home with three people in it – including two children.

According to court records:

Carrie Larsen, 45, poured gasoline all over a mobile home on Oak Hill Road in the town of Lark, then tried to light it on fire.

Inside the home were three people – a woman and her two children – and Larsen could be repeatedly heard yelling, “I’ll kill you.”

She also was heard saying, “This is my property. I will burn it down if I want to.”

Once she was taken into custody, deputies found two knives and a set of brass knuckles hidden in her bra.

One person in the home was treated for minor scratches and other injuries, the Stevens Point Metro Wire reports.

Larsen faces charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct.

A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 2.