Wausau East to make varsity football changes for upcoming season

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Wausau East football will look different in the fall. According to the school, there is only a small number of student athletes commited to the sport so they will not have a traditional varsity football team this year.

The school says instead they will have a small senior team this year only that can play both 8-man and varsity reserve games to the greatest extent possible.

"Varsity reserve is essentially JV with the knowing and understanding that there are seniors playing in the game," the release says. "This allows other teams to play seniors in the JV schedule who may not get much time on the field during varsity play. As for the varsity coaches, even though their roles may shift, they will all stay on the job."

The team played two games in the 2020 before ending their season due to COVID-19.