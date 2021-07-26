VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs has became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines. Monday’s decision comes as the aggressive delta variant spreads and some communities report troubling increases in hospitalizations among unvaccinated people. Nearly 60 leading medical and health care organizations issued a call Monday for health care facilities to require their workers to get vaccinated. At the VA, vaccines will now be mandatory for certain medical personnel — including physicians, dentists, podiatrists, optometrists, registered nurses, physician assistants and others who work in departmental facilities or provide direct care to veterans.