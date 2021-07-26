UW Stevens Point launches vaccine incentive program

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- One area university is taking advantage of vaccine incentives.

UW Stevens Point is launching 'Its Worth a Shot,' a campaign to get more students vaccinated.

Students who submit proof of vaccination will be entered into weekly drawings.

They can win parking permits, tuition relief, gift cards, and more.

Vaccinated students will also be exempt from COVID testing and quarantine.

University officials say they hope the campaign encourages students to get vaccinated, so they can all return safely to campus.

"I'm really encouraging each and all of our students to get vaccinated," said University Chancellor Thomas Gibson. "So we can really experience a more familiar campus life here at UW Stevens Point."

This incentive program joins the University of Wisconsin System's '70 for 70' campaign.

That program will award 70 scholarships to students at UW System schools, except for UW Madison, that reach 70% vaccinated students.