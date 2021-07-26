UN: Migrant boat capsizes off Libya, 57 thought dead

CAIRO (AP) — A U.N. official says a boat carrying migrants has capsized off Libya’s coast, leaving at least 57 people presumed dead. A spokesperson for the International Organization for Migration said Monday the boat left the western coastal town of Khums on Sunday. There were at least 75 migrants on board. Eighteen African migrants were rescued and returned to shore Monday. The capsizing was the latest disaster in the Mediterranean Sea involving migrants seeking a better life in Europe. It comes amid a spike in crossings and attempted crossings from Libya in recent months.