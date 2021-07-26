Tokyo Olympics: A success? A failure? And how to judge?

TOKYO (AP) — How are we to judge the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics when they wrap up in two weeks? It’s a straightforward question but it’s difficult to answer. That’s because there are many interests involved. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has a big stake in the Olympics going well, which could help him in general elections in the fall. Japanese sponsors of the Olympics seem like big losers. More than 60 domestic sponsors have spent more than $3 billion to be associated with the Olympics. Now many don’t want to be associated with the Games. Fans also seem like big losers since they are banned from all but a few venues. And, for some, just getting through the Olympics in one piece will qualify as success.