Streak ends: Titmus terminates Ledecky’s golden run in Tokyo

TOKYO (AP) — Katie Ledecky strolled onto the deck first, which meant she was headed to the second spot on the medal podium. What a strange place for her to be. For the first time in her brilliant career, Ledecky wasn’t the first swimmer to touch the wall in an individual event at the Olympics. She had nothing to be ashamed of. She swam one of the best races of her career on the biggest stage. She was simply beaten in the 400-meter freestyle by someone who was a bit better on this day. Still, it was all a bit jarring.