Steamy weather lingers, storm chances too

Steamy air continues to push into Wisconsin as dew points have climbed well into the 60s. This juicy air will serve as fuel for scattered thunderstorms late Monday night. They should develop first in far northwest Wisconsin then sink south and southeast into early Tuesday morning. Some of them may produce strong winds, hail, and very heavy rainfall, as well as frequent lightning. Please be alert for rapidly changing conditions and be prepared to move to a sturdy shelter should a warning be issued for your area.

Lows for Monday night should be in the mid 60s with southwest winds becoming variable around 5 mph. For Tuesday, any showers or thunderstorms leftover in the area will be ending in the morning. It should turn partly sunny and remain quite humid. Highs will be in the upper 80s for most spots with variable winds becoming SE around 5 mph. It appears any thunderstorm redevelopment late Tuesday afternoon and evening would be mainly in southwest Wisconsin closer to a stalled out front.

Wednesday is shaping up hot and sticky with lows in the mid to upper 60s and highs in the upper 80s to near 90. A cold front will punch through our region Wednesday evening and will likely cause a band of strong to severe storms.

We should have high pressure building in from the north for Thursday and Friday providing a lot of sunshine. In addition, cooler and less humid air will work in. That will feel nice with highs around the lower 80s! Lows could reach the low 60s Thursday morning and 50s Friday morning.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected Saturday. There is at least a small chance of a few showers and thunderstorms with the next front moving in. Highs should climb to the low 80s.

Temperatures could actually be a bit cooler than normal for Sunday and next Monday, just topping out in the upper 70s. At this point it looks dry with some sunshine.

Pollen report from Monday morning: Grass low - 2

Have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 3:45 p.m., 26-July 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1960 - The temperature at Salt Lake City, UT, hit 107 degrees, an all-time record high for that location. (The Weather Channel)

1987 - Thunderstorms developing along a cold front produced hail two inches in diameter in McHenry County, IL, and wind gusts to 70 mph at Auburn, ME. A wind gust of 90 mph was recorded at Blairstown, NJ, before the anemometer broke. The high winds were associated with a small tornado. The record high of 88 degrees at Beckley, WV, was their sixth in a row. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)