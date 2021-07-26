State Patrol to conduct aerial speed enforcement in Marathon County

MARATHON CO, Wis. (WAOW)-- Wisconsin State Patrol(WSP) will be conducting several aerial speed enforcement missions across the state this week.

They will be monitoring the speed of motorists US-51 in Marathon County on Saturday, July 31.

Watching motorists from the air makes it easier to spot those that are speeding or driving aggressively. When a pilot sees a violation, they communicate with law enforcement on the ground who then conduct a traffic stop.

The Department of Transportation(DOT) says the aerial enforcement missions are announced publicly to "reinforce WSP’s goal to improve public safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws, not simply to stop or cite drivers."