Special Weather Statement issued July 26 at 9:43PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 942 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Marenisco to 6 miles north

of Turtle Flambeau Flowage to 7 miles west of Butternut. Movement was

southeast at 30 mph.

Half inch hail, winds in excess of 40 mph, and torrential rainfall

will be possible with these storms.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Lac Du Flambeau around 1020 PM CDT.

Willow Lake around 1045 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Sayner, Land O

Lakes, Nixon Lake Natural Area, Lac Vieux Desert, Upper Buckatabon

Springs Natural Area, Woodruff, St Germain, Tomahawk River Pines

Natural Area, High Lake Natural Area and Arbor Vitae.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.