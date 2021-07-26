Special Weather Statement issued July 26 at 9:25PM CDT by NWS Duluth MN

At 924 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were along a line extending from

Wakefield, to 6 miles southwest of Clam Lake, to 6 miles east of Webb

Lake Wisconsin, and moving southeast at 40 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph, penny size hail, heavy downpours, and

frequent cloud to ground lightning can be expected with these storms.

These storms will be near…

Spooner around 945 PM CDT.

Birchwood around 1010 PM CDT.

Phillips around 1015 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Connors Lake,

Reserve, Spooner Lake, Northwoods Beach, Pike Lake, Minong Flowage,

Edgewater, Deer Lake, Little Sissabagama Lake and Springbrook.

Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and away from windows until

these storms pass. Get off area lakes and seek shelter on shore in a

sturdy shelter or a hard topped vehicle.

These storms may intensify, please monitor local media outlets for

additional information and possible warnings from the National

Weather Service.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for

north central and northwestern Wisconsin.