At 307 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near New London, or

11 miles east of Waupaca, moving east at 25 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail are possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Waupaca, New London, Greenville, Hortonville, Weyauwega, Royalton,

Manawa, Shiocton, Ogdensburg and Fitzgerald Corners.

This includes U.S. Highway 10 between mile markers 256 and 261.