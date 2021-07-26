Special Weather Statement issued July 26 at 10:37PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 1037 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Willow Reservoir to Spirit to near Jump

River. Movement was southeast at 50 mph.

Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Willow Reservoir around 1045 PM CDT.

Tomahawk around 1050 PM CDT.

Rhinelander, Woodboro and New Wood Wildlife Area around 1055 PM

CDT.

Harrison around 1100 PM CDT.

Birch Trails Girl Scout Camp around 1105 PM CDT.

Merrill, Parrish and Council Grounds State Park around 1110 PM

CDT.

Dutch Corners around 1115 PM CDT.

Veterans Memorial County Park around 1125 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Ackley Wildlife

Area, Bradley, Dudley, Kelly Lynn Bog Natural Area, Post Lake,

Kempster, Lower Tomahawk River Natural Area, Little Chicago, Harshaw

and Ormsby.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.