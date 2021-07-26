Special Weather Statement issued July 26 at 10:24PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 1022 PM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located

along a line extending from near Willow Reservoir to near Catawba to

near Ladysmith. Movement was southeast at 45 to 50 mph.

Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph are possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Medford, Rib Lake, Chelsea, Westboro, Jump River, Stetsonville,

Goodrich, Gilman, Lublin, Polley, Perkinstown, Esadore Lake, Donald,

North Twin Lake, Hannibal and Wood Lake.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.