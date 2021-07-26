Special Weather Statement issued July 26 at 10:11PM CDT by NWS Duluth MN

At 1010 PM CDT, a line of strong thunderstorms was near Phillips, or

15 miles south of Park Falls, moving southeast at 45 mph.

Wind gusts up to 45 mph, pea size hail, heavy downpours, and frequent

cloud to ground lightning can be expected with these storms.

These storms will be near…

Phillips around 1015 PM CDT.

Catawba around 1025 PM CDT.

Prentice around 1030 PM CDT.

Ogema around 1040 PM CDT.

Spirit around 1045 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Connors Lake,

Brantwood, Loretta, Butternut Lake, Pike Lake, Cranberry Lake,

Kennan, Deer Lake, Clifford and Ojibwa.

Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and away from windows until

these storms pass. Get off area lakes and seek shelter on shore in a

sturdy shelter or a hard topped vehicle.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Seek shelter immediately inside a building or vehicle until these

storms pass.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for

north central and northwestern Wisconsin.