Singer Pink backs beach handball team on ‘sexist’ clothing

HELSINKI (AP) — U.S. pop singer Pink has offered to pay a fine given to the Norwegian female beach handball team for wearing shorts instead of the required bikini bottoms. Pink said she was “very proud” of the team for protesting against the rule that prevented them from wearing shorts like their male counterparts. Norway’s female team was fined 1,500 euros ($1,770) at the European Beach Handball Championships in Bulgaria last week for what the European federation called improper clothing and “a breach of clothing regulations.” The federation on Monday acknowledged the reaction on social media and said it would donate the fine to a foundation supporting equality for women in sport.