Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 26 at 10:49PM CDT until July 26 at 11:30PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 1048 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Kentuck Lake

Campground, or 15 miles northeast of Eagle River, moving east at 30

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Public. Damage to trees and power lines has been reported.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

northwestern Forest and southeastern Vilas Counties, including the

following locations… Luna-White Deer Campground, Franklin Lake

Campground, Popple River Headwaters Natural Area, Bastile Lake

Natural Area, Anvil Lake Campground, Alvin, Windsor Dam Campground

and Stevens Lake Campground.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.