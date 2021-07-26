Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 26 at 10:49PM CDT until July 26 at 11:30PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 26 at 10:49PM CDT until July 26 at 11:30PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WIUpdated
At 1048 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Kentuck Lake
Campground, or 15 miles northeast of Eagle River, moving east at 30
mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Public. Damage to trees and power lines has been reported.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
northwestern Forest and southeastern Vilas Counties, including the
following locations… Luna-White Deer Campground, Franklin Lake
Campground, Popple River Headwaters Natural Area, Bastile Lake
Natural Area, Anvil Lake Campground, Alvin, Windsor Dam Campground
and Stevens Lake Campground.
Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from
windows.