Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 26 at 10:45PM CDT until July 26 at 11:30PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 26 at 10:45PM CDT until July 26 at 11:30PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WINew
The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Lincoln County in north central Wisconsin…
Central Oneida County in north central Wisconsin…
* Until 1130 PM CDT.
* At 1044 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Willow
Reservoir, or 19 miles west of Rhinelander, moving southeast at 35
mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* This severe thunderstorm will be near…
Tomahawk around 1100 PM CDT.
Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include
Woodboro, Rhinelander and Harrison.
Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay
away from windows.