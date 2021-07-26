Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 26 at 10:45PM CDT until July 26 at 11:30PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Lincoln County in north central Wisconsin…

Central Oneida County in north central Wisconsin…

* Until 1130 PM CDT.

* At 1044 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Willow

Reservoir, or 19 miles west of Rhinelander, moving southeast at 35

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Tomahawk around 1100 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include

Woodboro, Rhinelander and Harrison.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay

away from windows.