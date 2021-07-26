Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 26 at 10:30PM CDT until July 26 at 11:30PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Forest County in northeastern Wisconsin…

Southeastern Vilas County in north central Wisconsin…

* Until 1130 PM CDT.

* At 1030 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of

Phelps, or 10 miles north of Eagle River, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Phelps around 1050 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include

Kentuck Lake Campground.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay

away from windows.