Quite warm to begin the week

Warm and somewhat humid conditions to start the week and then more refreshing weather toward the end. In between, maybe a few thunderstorms.

Today: Partly or mostly sunny with a slight chance of a thunderstorm during the afternoon.

High: 89 Wind: West 10-15

Tonight: Partly or mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely, especially in the Northwoods. Some storms could be strong.

Low: 67 Wind: SW around 5 to SE

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and a bit humid.

High: 87 Wind: Variable 5-10

Today will be one of the warmer and a bit more humid days. Highs temps will reach the upper 80s to around 90. There is a slight chance of a storm or two this afternoon but the highest chance of storms holding off until tonight as a weak cold front drifts in from the north. A few of the storms could be on the strong side, especially in the Northwoods. Winds today will be out of the west at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow we will likely get a break from the thunderstorms chances and it will be a bit cooler in the north with highs only in the low 80s with low humidity. Temps will likely still reach the upper 80s with higher humidity south of Wausau.

Another cold front moving in from the northwest will bring a chance of storms later Wednesday. Before the front arrives, it will be quite warm and muggy with high temps in the upper 80s to around 90. After the front rolls through, it will be less humid and pleasant for Thursday. Highs on Thursday should be in the low 80s. Friday is looking quite nice as well with highs in the low 80s.

A small chance of storms will develop on Saturday as yet another cool front will move in from the north. The weather will be slightly warmer and more humid on Saturday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Then more refreshing conditions should move in for Sunday with highs in the 70s.

Pollen Count Last Friday July 23rd, Grass Pollen 1 (low)

Have a pleasant Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 26 July-2021

On this date in weather history: 1943 - Tishomingo, OK, baked in the heat as the mercury soared to 121 degrees, a state record. (The Weather Channel)