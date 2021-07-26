Peru’s new first family leaving behind rural, Andean home

CHUGUR, Peru (AP) — The humble two-story, adobe home of the Castillo family, located in one of the poorest districts of Peru deep in the Andes, feels a little empty now. Lilia Paredes packed up the family’s belongings within the last week, neatly folding her husband’s shirts and picking some plates and silverware in between visits from farmers from nearby villages stopping by to say goodbye. Their lives are about to change as they become Peru’s new first family. Paredes’ husband, Pedro Castillo, will be sworn in as Peru’s president Wednesday, less than two weeks after he was declared the winner of the June 6 runoff election.