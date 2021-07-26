Lebanese billionaire poised to be named premier-designate

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s president is expected to appoint a billionaire businessman and former prime minister as the country’s next premier-designate, after Saad Hariri gave up attempts to try and form a Cabinet. Najib Mikati’s appointment is likely to come late Monday, following binding consultations between the president and lawmakers. Mikati became the favorite for the post after he was endorsed by most political parties and the militant Hezbollah group. Mikati was also endorsed by Hariri. Mikati previously served as Lebanon’s prime minister in 2005 and from 2011 to 2013. It’s unclear if he will be able to break the year-long political impasse over the formation of a new government.