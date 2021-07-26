Judge convicts NY lawyer who fought Chevron of contempt

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge says a New York lawyer who fought Chevron over oil pollution in Ecuador is guilty of criminal contempt of court for repeatedly defying a judge’s orders. Federal Judge Loretta A. Preska in Manhattan wrote in a lengthy opinion Monday that Steven Donziger’s conviction doesn’t question the sincerity of his devotion to the cause of Ecuadorians who went to court over damage pollution caused to their land. She said her ruling means a lawyer cannot take the law into his own hands because of a perceived injustice. Donziger’s lawyer promised to appeal. Donziger called it an “obvious travesty of justice.”