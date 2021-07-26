Haiti gang leader rallies hundreds to honor slain president

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — More than 1,000 demonstrators have gathered around one of Haiti’s most notorious gang leaders to commemorate slain President Jovenel Moïse. The crowd on Monday was mostly dressed in white as they cheered on Jimmy Cherizier. He is a former police officer who now leads “G9”, a federation of nine gangs whom officials have blamed for a spike in violence and kidnappings in recent months. He said that everyone needs to wait for his orders before responding to Moïse’s killing. Moïse was shot several times during a July 7 attack at his private home in which his wife was seriously injured.