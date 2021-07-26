Gov. Evers announces more than $22 million in public infrastructure grants

Wis. (WAOW)-- Governor Tony Evers announced Monday that $22,406,347 will going to Wisconsin municipalities in the form of infrastructure grants as a part of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Public Facility awards.

Low to moderate income communities across the Badger state will receive funding for infrastructure projects.

Projects could include repairs and expansions of streets, water and sewer systems, and drainage systems.

Municipalities include; Abbotsford, Algoma, Ashland, Augusta, Boscobel, Clyman, Cobb, Crandon, Dorchester, Gratiot, Gresham, Mason, Mauston, Mondovi, Muscoda, Norwalk, Owen, Pittsville, Prentice, Rib Lake, South Wayne, Spooner, Suring, Viola, and Winter.

“As Wisconsin continues to bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic, we’re working to connect the dots to ensure every family and every community can continue to rebound and recover,” said Gov. Evers. “From Spooner to Cobb to Algoma, the more than $22 million in grants announced today will help make critical infrastructure improvements and support upgrades to essential services while sustaining family-supporting jobs in communities across our state.”